(Bloomberg) -- A Covid-19 antibody treatment from Vir Biotechnology Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc is no longer authorized in the U.S. because the therapy is unlikely to work against the now-dominant omicron BA.2 subvariant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Tuesday.

The treatment, sotrovimab, is no longer authorized in any U.S. state or territory, since the subvariant accounts for more than half of virus cases in all regions, the FDA said. Last month, the agency limited use of Vir’s drug in parts of the country where the the subvariant dominated. Recent data suggested the treatment was less effective against BA.2 than other variants.

The move marks a stunning turn of events for sotrovimab, which just a few months ago was the rare antibody that continued to work against the heavily mutated omicron while other treatments were rendered ineffective.

Shares of Vir slid 9.2% at 2:33 p.m. in New York on Tuesday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

