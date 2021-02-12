(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 cases are dropping sharply from winter peaks in the worst-hit parts of the country as states accelerate vaccinations.

Cases have been falling for a month across the U.S. While South Carolina, New York and Oklahoma reported the highest number of infections per capita in the past week, trends have improved significantly even in those places. The seven-day average of new cases is now declining in 47 states, according to Covid Tracking Project data.

The virus is on the retreat in the U.S., but the nation now faces the challenge of remaining vigilant against the threat of new variants. The authorities also need to keep Americans motivated to get vaccinated, a task that could get harder as the virus seems temporarily less present in their communities.

The inoculation push is helping, with 3.6% of Americans having received the required two doses. But the virus also appears to be receding somewhat independent of that, following a seasonal wave pattern like other viruses. The ebb in cases doesn’t mean it’s gone for good.

The U.S. added 104,842 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There have been almost 476,000 deaths, the data show.

According to Covid Tracking Project data:

New York currently has the most people hospitalized with the virus per capita.

Kansas leads the country in reported Covid-19 deaths per capita in the past week.

