Covid Face Masks: Where They Must Be Worn in England From Friday

From July 24, people in England will have to wear a face covering in many indoor spaces to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, Boris Johnson’s government said. What are the new rules, and where do they apply?

What is a face covering?

It can be a surgical mask, but also a fabric covering, a scarf or bandanna

It must cover the nose and mouth

How do you use it effectively?

Use hand sanitizer when taking it on and off

Avoid taking it off and on repeatedly in a short time

Keep in a plastic bag between washes or wearing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth when wearing it

Observe social distancing

Where do you need to wear one?

Shops

Supermarkets

Shopping centers

Public transport, including hubs and stations

Where do you not need one?

Places where there are other measures in place to protect staff and the public, including: Pubs Gyms and leisure centers Restaurants Hairdressers and other treatment centers Cinemas, concert halls and theaters Dentists and opticians



What about grabbing a bite?

Face coverings will be compulsory when buying takeaway food and drink from shops and cafes

But you can remove your face covering to eat on site. Once you leave the seating area, you will need to put it back on

What happens if you don’t wear one?

Failing to wear one in the prescribed areas could result in a 100 pound ($127) fine

Police will “engage, explain, encourage, and finally enforce as a last resort”

Face coverings do not need to be worn by children under the age of 11, or those who have a “legitimate reason not to,” such as a disability

