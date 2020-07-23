Jul 23, 2020
Covid Face Masks: Where They Must Be Worn in England From Friday
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) --
From July 24, people in England will have to wear a face covering in many indoor spaces to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, Boris Johnson’s government said. What are the new rules, and where do they apply?
What is a face covering?
- It can be a surgical mask, but also a fabric covering, a scarf or bandanna
- It must cover the nose and mouth
How do you use it effectively?
- Use hand sanitizer when taking it on and off
- Avoid taking it off and on repeatedly in a short time
- Keep in a plastic bag between washes or wearing
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth when wearing it
- Observe social distancing
Where do you need to wear one?
- Shops
- Supermarkets
- Shopping centers
- Public transport, including hubs and stations
Where do you not need one?
- Places where there are other measures in place to protect staff and the public, including:
- Pubs
- Gyms and leisure centers
- Restaurants
- Hairdressers and other treatment centers
- Cinemas, concert halls and theaters
- Dentists and opticians
What about grabbing a bite?
- Face coverings will be compulsory when buying takeaway food and drink from shops and cafes
- But you can remove your face covering to eat on site. Once you leave the seating area, you will need to put it back on
What happens if you don’t wear one?
- Failing to wear one in the prescribed areas could result in a 100 pound ($127) fine
- Police will “engage, explain, encourage, and finally enforce as a last resort”
- Face coverings do not need to be worn by children under the age of 11, or those who have a “legitimate reason not to,” such as a disability
