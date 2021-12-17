(Bloomberg) -- The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is starting to rise in London, the latest sign that omicron has taken hold in the capital.

It comes as the U.K. reported its third consecutive day of record numbers of new coronavirus cases. Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, warned on Wednesday that the “phenomenal pace” at which the strain is spreading will trigger a surge in admissions to hospital over Christmas.

That now appears to be happening in London. There were more than 1,500 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the city on Friday, a rise of almost 30% from a week earlier, the latest data from NHS England show.

Fearing the health service may be overwhelmed, the government has told people to work from home where possible. Masks also have been made compulsory in more public settings.

The U.K. reported more than 93,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

