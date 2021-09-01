(Bloomberg) -- Vaccine passports will be needed for admission into nightclubs and large events in Scotland from later this month after the country emerged again as Europe’s coronavirus hot spot.

The plans will apply to indoor and outdoor events and will need the approval of lawmakers in the Edinburgh legislature next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday. Scotland is responsible for its own health policy and has diverged from the U.K. in some of its handling of Covid.

“The situation we face just now is fragile and serious,” she said. “We must stem the rise in cases.”

The proposal comes after a surge in cases to a record after most restrictions on social distancing were lifted and schools returned from their summer break in mid August. English pupils are due back in the classroom this month.

Regions of Scotland currently account for six of the top 10 highest rates of infection in Europe, accrding to World Health Organization data.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.