(Bloomberg) -- The number of people in England infected with Covid-19 fell slightly in the week to Jan. 16, providing relief to the government as fears mount that hospitals face being overwhelmed.

Office for National Statistics figures show an estimated one in 55 had the disease compared with one in 50 at the start of the month, providing further evidence that cases may be flattening off. There was also an improvement in London, the worst-affected region, where an estimated one in 35 people tested positive.

Spiraling infection rates have put hospitals across the country under unprecedented pressure, forcing the government to impose a third lockdown this month in an effort to contain the disease. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled, however, that the country remains a long from getting back to normal.

The percentage of the population that had the disease in the latest week fell to 1.88%, the first decline since early December.

