(Bloomberg) -- The South African Medical Research Council said Covid-19 infections are falling in the municipal area that includes the nation’s capital, Pretoria.

The finding based on analysis of virus traces in wastewater aligns with comments by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday that the omicron-driven wave may be peaking in Gauteng, where Pretoria and Johannesburg cities are located and scientists first identified the new variant.

The volume of virus particles shed by people with Covid-19 has declined for two successive weeks at the Daaspoort wastewater treatment plant, which drains central Pretoria, the council said in a report on Friday for the week ended Dec. 10. Elsewhere in Tshwane, the municipal area that includes Pretoria, treatment plants appear to be showing a decrease in virus particles, but more tests are needed, the council said.

While the particles are not infectious, they provide an indication of the prevalence of the disease. Still, the concentration of virus particles is still increasing in Johannesburg, and across the four other provinces where samples were analyzed, including the Western Cape.

