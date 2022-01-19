(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. suspended some operations at its Tsutsumi plant in central Japan’s Aichi Prefecture through Saturday after about a dozen line workers there tested positive for Covid-19.

The first shift on a production line has been suspended since Wednesday and will likely impact output of around 1,500 vehicles, the company said. Toyota’s popular Camry sedan is among the models manufactured at the Tsutsumi plant.

The halt is the latest of several disruptions the world’s top-selling automaker has faced as the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant takes hold in Asia. Toyota also idled its plant in Tianjin, China, as the local government carried out mass testing due to a virus flareup in the port city.

Toyota said this week it is unlikely to reach its goal of making 9 million cars this fiscal year due to persistent chip shortages plaguing the auto industry. The company’s shares then slumped 5% Wednesday, their biggest loss since December 2018. They rebounded 1.7% as of 12:47 p.m. Thursday in Tokyo.

Separately, Japanese rival Honda Motor Co. said Thursday its Suzuka plant in nearby Mie Prefecture would be operating at around 90% capacity in early February. The production cut stems from supply issues related to the global chip shortage and Covid-19 outbreaks overseas, according to the automaker.

Nissan Motor Co.’s production is “on a recovery track” even though the chip shortage situation remains uncertain, Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

“We expect the market to recover but the Covid situation is uncertain and we need to be prepared and continue to monitor,” Uchida said.

