(Bloomberg) -- People in the poorest areas of England are dying from Covid-19 at almost three times the rate of those in the least deprived districts. Data published Monday underline the disproportionate health impact of the pandemic, with places such as Liverpool and Middlesbrough in northern England and the London borough of Newham being hit hardest. Experts say contributory factors include overcrowding, employment in jobs more exposed to the virus and poor underlying health.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.