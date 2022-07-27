(Bloomberg) -- Losing the sense of smell and taste has become a hallmark of coronavirus infection. But a new study finds that the problem persists in some 5% of patients, disrupting their everyday lives and providing yet another set of symptoms to chalk up to long Covid.

The scientists drew their conclusion after reviewing 18 studies involving more than 3,600 patients. The findings mean that as many as 15 million patients may be affected worldwide, they said in a paper published Thursday in the UK medical journal BMJ.

Women were less likely to recover than men, the research found, as were patients whose symptoms were strongest or who had nasal congestion. Overall, most patients regained their sense of smell and taste within three months.

The findings “might contribute to the growing burden of long Covid,” the researchers wrote. Before the pandemic, “smell and taste disorders tended to be overlooked, possibly because these senses were considered unessential for life compared with vision and hearing,” they said. Now patients and doctors are “aware that these are major problems.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.