(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reclassified its Covid-19 travel advisory for Singapore, guiding Americans to avoid travel to the Southeast Asian nation because the level of the disease there is “unknown.”

“Because the current situation in Singapore is unknown, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in its advisory.

Singapore, which was previously classified under the CDC’s highest Covid-19 risk level, now joins the same classification category as Afghanistan, North Korea and Syria.

The city-state reported a total of 842 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Jan. 4.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.