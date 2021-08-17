Covid Mask Mandate for Air Travelers to Be Extended to Jan. 18

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. transportation and health agencies are extending the mask mandate for air passengers until January as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to surge.

The sometimes controversial requirement for people to cover their faces on public forms of transportation had been set to expire on Sept. 13. The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday in an emailed statement it intends to extend that until Jan. 18.

“The purpose of TSA’s mask directive is to minimize the spread of Covid-19 on public transportation,” the agency said.

