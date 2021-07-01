2h ago
Covid Over-Eating, Global Tax Sprint, PMI Stumbles: Eco Day
- British consumed 15% more calories than normal in May 2020, and that remained 10% higher on average during the second half of the year, a fresh study shows
- The share of firms worried about inflation is at its highest level in almost a decade, the British Chambers of Commerce’s quarterly economic survey of more than 5,800 companies shows
- Global tax negotiators meet this week in a 10-day sprint for a deal among more than 100 countries to overhaul international rules
- Asia’s manufacturing managers are seeing stumbles in economic recovery as the virus weighs on output and vaccination lags, June regional PMIs showed; South Korea export data shows ongoing strength and Japanese manufacturing sentiment brightened
- See Bloomberg Economics analysis of the Asia PMIs and China’s factory-gate prices
- Phuket opens for business as Thailand pushes to save its economically critical tourism industry; meanwhile, anti-vaxxer disinformation spreading in Asia endangers millions
