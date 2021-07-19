Covid Passports Will Be Condition of Entry to Some U.K. Venues

(Bloomberg) -- Vaccine certificates will become a requirement to enter nightclubs and other large indoor venues in England from the end of September, Health Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced.

By the end of September everyone aged 18 and over will have had the chance to receive both shots and to have had two weeks for immunity to take effect, Zahawi said, in a statement to Parliament.

At that point, full vaccination will be a “condition of entry” to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather, he said. Proof of a negative Covid test will “no longer be sufficient” for a Covid pass.

The plan will be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and there will be exemptions for people with genuine medical reasons for not being vaccinated, he said.

Meanwhile, isolation rules for people who have come into contact with a positive Covid case will be relaxed for people who work in critical sectors, such as air traffic controllers or railway workers, Zahawi added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.