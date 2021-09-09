(Bloomberg) -- Pent-up demand for vacations in the sun is boosting the prospect of record tourist revenue for Croatia -- the European Union economy that relies most on holidaymakers.

July arrivals surged 57% from a year earlier, data released Thursday showed, backing comments last month from Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac that income during the peak summer period may jump 10% compared with the pre-pandemic record set two years ago.

While visitor numbers remain below their peak, inflation and less tax-dodging in the industry are lifting revenue. Tourism accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product in the Adriatic nation of 4.2 million, generating 10.5 billion euros ($12.4 billion) in 2019.

