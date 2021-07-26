(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The economic threat from the delta variant of Covid-19 is a more drawn out recovery in North America and Europe, where vaccinations are well advanced, Bloomberg Economics says

Britain’s biggest financial institutions are on track to meet the Bank of England’s deadline to be ready for negative interest rates, giving authorities another tool to aid the economy if needed

Only 6% of economists surveyed expect U.S. labor shortages to abate by the end of the year

China’s economy continued its stable pace of recovery in July, though there were some signs of weakness as property sales slumped, small business confidence slipped and the stock market fell

China lashed out at U.S. policies in a tense start to high-level talks in Tianjin, declaring the relationship between the world’s two largest economies to be a “stalemate”

South Africa introduced a new relief package to aid post-riot recovery and eased Covid-19 curbs as infections slow down

Extreme weather is slamming crops across the globe, raising the risk of further food inflation when already are near their highest in a decade and hunger is on the rise

With a Tesla, a diamond Rolex and a $100,000 shopping spree up for grabs, Hong Kong’s vaccine lotteries are easily the flashiest -- yet it’s not the only location rolling out eye-catching incentives to boost flagging vaccination rates

Policy hawks at the Federal Reserve are setting their sights on scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive intervention in the mortgage market as home prices soar -- but the Fed leadership doesn’t sound convinced by arguments in favor of a hasty exit strategy

Secretary Janet Yellen said the Treasury Department will begin special steps next week to avoid breaching the U.S. debt limit as a two-year suspension of the ceiling ends, urging lawmakers to act “as soon as possible” to avert a payment default

The U.K. government said it will scrap a piece of planned red tape on wine imports, which it said would save 10 pence ($0.14) on each bottle imported into Britain

