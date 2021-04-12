Aphria Inc. reported third-quarter revenue Monday that missed analyst expectations as pandemic-related lockdowns, particularly in Ontario, weighed on cannabis sales during the period.

The Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis producer said it generated $153.6 million in revenue in its three-month period ending Feb. 23, an increase of 6.4 per cent from the prior year. Revenue from the company's cannabis operations fell 7.8 per cent to $51.7 million, while sales in its SweetWater beverage division was $14.8 million in the first full quarter since the business was acquired in Nove

"The duration and impact of lockdowns across many of the regions we operate in, particularly in Canada, were greater than we initially anticipated for the cannabis industry and our business," said Irwin Simon, chief executive officer of Aphria, in a statement.

"However, we believe Aphria remains well-positioned with our leading brands and market share to experience a robust increase in our top-line as the market improves."

Analysts widely expected sales in Canada's recreational cannabis market to be soft in the early part of 2021, as the pandemic weighed on retailers across the country. Statistics Canada said cannabis sales in January fell 5.6 per cent from the prior month to $282.8 million and some industry data trackers anticipate a four per cent decline in February.

Aphria, which is expected to close its deal to merge with Tilray Inc. sometime in the current quarter, said it posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $12.7 million, little changed from the prior quarter. Aphria's cannabis business reported $7.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, down from $12.9 million in the prior quarter. The net loss in the quarter was $361 million, compared to a profit of $5.7 million in the prior year.

Analysts expected Aphria to report $163 million in revenue while posting $14.9 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The company said in a statement it identified several "cost savings initiatives" in the quarter to protect its profitability, although it didn't provide specifics.

Aphria said it believes there was a "transitory reduction in demand" for its cannabis products during the quarter due to COVID-19 lockdowns and some provincial buyers managing their inventory levels, which resulted in a $5-million hit from fewer orders and product returns.