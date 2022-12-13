(Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid wave is rippling through the nation’s financial industry, with currency volumes falling as traders call in sick and banks activating backup plans to keep operations running smoothly.

A sudden uptick in the number of sick traders was one reason behind the drop in onshore yuan-dollar spot volumes to the lowest level since April on Monday, five people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.

Half of the currency traders at one Chinese bank in Beijing were off sick as of yesterday, one of the people said. The process of executing and confirming trades has slowed considerably for many market participants, exacerbating a seasonal dip in activity at year-end.

To cope with the surge in cases, some financial firms are checking temperatures, telling staff with symptoms or positive tests to stay home, asking traders work in split teams and activating backup trading desks, people familiar with the matter said.

China abruptly ended its stringent Covid Zero policy this month, removing almost all restrictions on tracking and isolating patients. While the opening could could provide a longer term boost to the struggling economy, the unexpected Covid shift raises short-term threats of more economic stress. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron said over the weekend that China’s road to reopening could be “bumpy,” posing a further risk to growth for the world’s second-largest economy.

The government’s overall tally of infections has plunged after mass testing was ended, but signs of disruption are visible in Beijing, with long lines outside hospitals and people struggling to find medicine. In Shanghai, which dealt with a wave of infections and a grueling two-month lockdown earlier this year, the situation looks to be more contained. Hospitals in the city are posting tips on social media telling people how to cope with an infection, urging them not to come in unless they develop severe symptoms.

A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered Plc said it has a continuity plan that covers pandemic outbreaks, and is taking actions to protect health and safety of its employees, without sharing further details. For now, the main thrust at lenders has been asking employees who feel sick to stay home, rather than activating a split team approach as was done across the world to ensure business continuity over the past three years.

There is also no official guidance from the authorities that would call for any drastic changes to operations.

Two asset managers in Shanghai, who asked not to be identified, are making sure their employees check their temperatures daily and avoid going to the office if they exhibit symptoms such as a cough or fever. In Beijing, a few banks had to activate backup trading desks to cover shortfalls with people calling in sick, people familiar said.

One fund manager in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district is seeking to arrange Covid vaccination for employees, and asked trading and technology support managers to report contingency plans on a weekly basis to ensure business continuity, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg.

Another asked staff to take their temperature and wear masks while in office, and those who work out of office to avoid going to crowded venues. Visitors should also have their temperature checked and antigen test done before being permitted for entry.

Banks in Shanghai are well-trained in dealing with disruptions. A grueling two-month lockdown earlier this year had traders sleeping in offices as part of contingency plans to ensure smooth operations. Even after the lockdown ended, firms were taking steps including split-team arrangement to bring their workforce back in phases.

Shanghai has more than 1,700 financial institutions as of mid-2022, with about 470,000 employees in the sector. The city, which is also home to the nation’s largest stock, futures and gold exchanges, processed more than 2,500 trillion yuan ($359 trillion) of transactions last year.

--With assistance from Cathy Chan and Zheng Li.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.