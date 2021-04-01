(Bloomberg) --

As the world enters a second year of Covid-19, we begin our new season of Stephanomics with perspectives on the pandemic’s fallout from Bloomberg correspondents all over the world. From cross-border jealousy and government spending battles to desolate beaches and unexpected theater companions, Andrew Rosati in Brazil, Shelly Hagan in Canada, Kamlesh Bhuckory in Mauritius and Anya Andrianova in Russia tell us how the global health catastrophe has changed local economies.

Host Stephanie Flanders then talks with Bloomberg Chief Energy Correspondent Javier Blas about why one stuck container ship could cause so much disruption to global trade, and how long we may be living with the after-effects of the resulting traffic jam. Flanders also speaks to Dr. Dambisa Moyo—author, economist and board member of Chevron and 3M—about what the post-pandemic future may hold for workers.

