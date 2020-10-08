Oct 8, 2020
Covid’s Return in Northeast Fails to Keep Locals From Dining Out
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The signs of a nascent Covid-19 resurgence in the Northeast are all around, but that’s not stifling anyone’s appetite.
New York and New Jersey on Thursday recorded the most new cases since mid-May, but in those states, as well as Connecticut and Pennsylvania, reservation data from OpenTable showed that numbers of seated diners held steady or continued climbing from pandemic lows.
A similar tendency could be observed in Google’s community mobility data, which tracks visitors to places such as retail stores and transit centers relative to the pre-Covid baseline.
States and cities have used public-health restrictions throughout the pandemic, but fear has often prompted societies to self-regulate -- and that behavior ultimately matters most. In the Sun Belt surge that started in June, cities including Miami and Phoenix drastically changed their movement patterns -- cutting back on restaurant visits, for instance -- and experts say that’s partially why they stemmed their outbreaks.
Across the U.S., there were 50,295 new Covid-19 cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 7.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. On a rolling seven-day basis, average new cases reached 45,229, the highest since late August. On a per capita basis, the Midwest and West are the areas of greatest concern.
More than 212,000 Americans have died.
Elsewhere:
- Current Covid-19 hospitalizations hit records in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Montana, and held at record levels in North Dakota, according to Covid Tracking Project data.
- In Connecticut, Covid hospitalizations reached the highest since June; New York the highest since July; New Jersey and Pennsylvania the highest since early August.
- New York City is closing an additional 61 public schools, bringing the total to 169 sites.
