Covid’s Return in Northeast Fails to Keep Locals From Dining Out

(Bloomberg) -- The signs of a nascent Covid-19 resurgence in the Northeast are all around, but that’s not stifling anyone’s appetite.

New York and New Jersey on Thursday recorded the most new cases since mid-May, but in those states, as well as Connecticut and Pennsylvania, reservation data from OpenTable showed that numbers of seated diners held steady or continued climbing from pandemic lows.

A similar tendency could be observed in Google’s community mobility data, which tracks visitors to places such as retail stores and transit centers relative to the pre-Covid baseline.

States and cities have used public-health restrictions throughout the pandemic, but fear has often prompted societies to self-regulate -- and that behavior ultimately matters most. In the Sun Belt surge that started in June, cities including Miami and Phoenix drastically changed their movement patterns -- cutting back on restaurant visits, for instance -- and experts say that’s partially why they stemmed their outbreaks.

Across the U.S., there were 50,295 new Covid-19 cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 7.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. On a rolling seven-day basis, average new cases reached 45,229, the highest since late August. On a per capita basis, the Midwest and West are the areas of greatest concern.

More than 212,000 Americans have died.

Elsewhere:

Current Covid-19 hospitalizations hit records in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Montana, and held at record levels in North Dakota, according to Covid Tracking Project data.

In Connecticut, Covid hospitalizations reached the highest since June; New York the highest since July; New Jersey and Pennsylvania the highest since early August.

New York City is closing an additional 61 public schools, bringing the total to 169 sites.

