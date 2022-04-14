(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is lifting almost all social distancing restrictions, including limits on private gatherings and restaurant operating hours, as a slowing spread of infections and drop of people in critical condition have prompted authorities to class Covid-19 with other long-standing diseases like tuberculosis.

Starting Monday, there will be no social distancing rules except for wearing masks, culminating the country’s drive to “return lives to normal” with a strategy that has stood out for preventing an economic downturn while keeping the death rate relatively low.

“As our quarantine situation and medical system’s capability have been stabilized, we will boldly lift social distancing measures,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in virus response meeting Friday.

The decision comes after South Korea eased some travel requirements, including exempting mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated inbound travelers. But the country has been reluctant to completely reopen its borders as immigration officials are still mulling whether to reinstate visa-free travel with the emergence of the omicron sub-variant in other countries.

The measured, step-by-step approach to the pandemic has drawn global attention. The country pioneered the use of quick testing and high-tech contact tracing early on, using lessons learned from previous epidemics.

South Korea also focused on inoculating those in high-risk groups first. It now has the highest booster shot take-ups in the world, with 89.2% of the population 18 and above having had their third shot. This week, the government began supplying second boosters for the elderly.

While it’s seen more than 30% of the 51 million population testing positive for Covid since the start of 2020, South Korea has never had to resort to a lockdown thanks to its mitigation approach that’s constantly renewed and extended every few weeks depending on the severity of the spread. Some of the toughest measures included at one time limiting private gatherings to just two people and requiring a vaccine pass to enter restaurants and other public venues.

Unlike other countries that gave up and stopped tracking the virus during the omicron surge, South Korea continued to test everyone, at a cost of $1.3 billion, which led to the astronomical case counts.

After posting a world-topping daily tally of over 600,000 a month ago, new cases dropped to about 125,000 on Friday. The death rate remained at about one-10th of that in the U.S and near that of the seasonal flu for those who have been fully vaccinated.

With severe cases also falling, the country’s health authorities downgraded Covid’s infectious disease classification to a lower risk group on par with that of tuberculosis and cholera -- from the list of top risk diseases that include Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS.

The change means the quarantine period for those infected will likely be reduced from current seven days and those who test positive won’t have to report it to health authorities immediately. The country is now advising people to use at-home test kits, offering free PCR testing only to those in the high-risk groups.

