(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors are again withdrawing from Philippine equities, turning net sellers in the past five sessions as the nation’s daily Covid cases hit unprecedented levels. Foreign funds have pulled out $26.7 million so far in January after months of consecutive buying that reached a record $1.72 billion in December. “Foreigners are fickle and sporadic, going in and out of the market because we lag the region in vaccinations, and infections have blown up,” says Cristina Ulang, a strategist at First Metro Investment. “It’s locals who are supporting the market above 7,000 on bets infections have peaked,” Ulang added. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell 0.3% to 7,218.69.

