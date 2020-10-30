(Bloomberg) --

Fourteen states spanning the Rocky Mountain West to Pennsylvania recorded all-time highs in cases this week, the most of the pandemic.

Illinois, Indiana and Iowa are among the states that hit single-day highs Thursday, according to Covid Tracking Project data. Pennsylvania, Colorado and others reported highs earlier in the week, the data show. (See the table at the bottom for details.)

The superlatives show how the wave that started in the upper Midwest is now hitting most of the nation, having moved to more populous states in the region and even pushing into the Northeast and West.

Overall, cases hit a single-day record of 88,452 on Thursday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. rose to 46,095, the most since Aug. 13, the project’s data show. The seven-day average of tests also hit a record Thursday, which helps explain why cases are consistently hitting all-time highs but hospitalizations -- while rising -- aren’t.

According to Covid Tracking Project data:

The Midwest continued its record surge, with 394 daily cases per million people on average in the past week; the Northeast is at the highest since May; the West and South are at the highest since August.

South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana lead the nation in currently hospitalized per capita.

The states with the most concerning momentum are Alaska, Alabama and Michigan, based on the one-week change in seven-day average cases. (That excludes states with fewer than 100 average daily cases.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.