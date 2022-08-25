Covid Test Expired? You May Still Have Time to Use It

(Bloomberg) -- People who bought Covid tests during the omicron surge or got them free from the federal government earlier this year may now be finding that those products are close to expiration.

But don’t throw them away just yet. The Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf lives on many brands.

To find out whether your at-home Covid-19 test has a new expiration date and what it is, go to the FDA At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests website and scroll down to find your brand. Then click on the link in the right-hand column to find the new expiration date for your batch. Tests including iHealth, BinaxNOW, and Flowflex now have shelf lives of up to 16 months.

Make sure to check the website: some brands, like products from Ellume Ltd. and Genabio Diagnostics Inc., have not received extensions.

Residential households in the US are still eligible to receive 24 free tests from the government that can be ordered on the USPS website in three rounds.

