(Bloomberg) -- The pandemic saw tiny molecular testing company Seegene Inc.’s annual sales surge to $1.2 billion, 10 times its revenue from before Covid-19. Now, the Korean firm is trying to recapture that momentum in a world that’s largely moved beyond the virus.

The company, an early darling of the diagnostics effort, is struggling as the virus has become endemic in many countries, with people eschewing tests that they once lined up to receive. With its shares down more than 70% since a mid-2020 peak, Seegene is trying to expand beyond Covid to establish a broader market for laboratory tests that can quickly and cheaply unmask the cause of many seasonal ailments.

Finding new areas for growth is a conundrum facing a wide range of companies that had products in high demand during the pandemic and are now struggling, including everything from vaccines to rubber gloves. There’s a silver lining for diagnostic manufacturers like Seegene, however, as the ubiquitous laboratory-run PCR tests and the swabs they require acclimated people around the world to the technology that was previously used only for the sick.

These Covid Billionaire Fortunes Are Fading With Vaccine Rollout

Seegene is betting that people who have become accustomed to getting tested to see if Covid is causing their sore throat or cough will want more information even as the pandemic recedes. It’s working on slashing the price of its products to encourage their routine use.

The company’s latest tests can identify numerous respiratory viruses using a single swab, helping doctors determine whether someone is infected with Covid-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus or a type of the common cold caused by an adenovirus or human rhinovirus. Regular use of such tests, particularly the version that can distinguish between Covid and flu, will be critical to the early detection of novel pathogens in the future, Chief Executive Officer Chun Jong-Yoon said in an interview.

“The only way to prevent the next Covid is by embedding PCR tests into our routine,” according to Chun, who said the company’s combination tests could help avert misdiagnosis or overdiagnosis.

Routine Benefits

Seegene’s Allplex test that distinguishes between Covid, influenza and RSV is cleared for use in Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia. The company is awaiting the backing of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Yet reaping the benefits of regular testing may be more difficult than getting it approved, said Jung Jae-hun, a professor of preventive medicine in Gachon University College of Medicine. It would be nearly impossible to have all citizens tested routinely, such as once a week, because of the cost, he said. Even if it were done, the approach won’t stop the spread of infections, as the world has seen with China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid, he said.

Stocks That Soared on Covid Treatments Are Coming Back to Earth

Chun said he remains confident that Seegene’s global campaign to make PCR tests routine will hasten the company’s recovery and bolster its performance. It plans to work with hospitals and laboratories to slash the cost of the test to as little as $12 from current price of up to $100, and is in talks with molecular diagnostics companies outside of Korea about acquisitions, he said.

“Proving it to the shareholders with sales, rather than giving empty words, is the way to go,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.