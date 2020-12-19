(Bloomberg) -- Health authorities expanded testing for the coronavirus in Sydney to help contain a growing Covid-19 outbreak in the city’s Northern Beaches area.

There are more than 300 Covid-19 testing locations across New South Wales, the state’s health department said in a Twitter post on Sunday. Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and other officials are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Sydney’s Covid Hotspot Spurs Lockdown of Northern Beaches

“It is absolutely vital everyone immediately comes forward for testing if they have even the slightest of Covid-19 symptoms,” New South Wales Health said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.