(Bloomberg) -- A British Covid-19 testing startup that raised more than $6 million from investors has collapsed, having not sold a single test.

Vatic Health Ltd, co-founded by 31-year-old entrepreneur Alex Sheppard, entered administration, a form of UK insolvency proceedings, this week. The company had developed tests which it claimed could spot whether a person with Covid was still infectious, potentially allowing them to leave isolation earlier without fear of contaminating others.

London-based Vatic won backing from Deliveroo investor Hoxton Ventures LLP and LocalGlobe LLP, which backed firms such as Citymapper, Wise and Zoopla. It was founded in 2019 and was among the firms that rapidly switched to Covid testing during the onset of the pandemic. However, Vatic has not yet received approval for its test from the US Food and Drug Administration, and did not submit an application to UK regulators.

Vatic did sign an agreement with test manufacturer Abingdon Health Plc earlier this year, but did not begin commercial production of the tests or sell one to a consumer.

Demand for Covid testing has been falling in many markets as the more intense wave of the pandemic has passed. In the UK, the government ended free routine lateral flow tests earlier this year, relying instead on vaccines to bolster immunity.

Advisers at Menzies have been appointed to handle the insolvency. The company declined to comment.

