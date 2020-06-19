(Bloomberg) -- The financial after-effects of Covid-19 will force companies into selling assets to boost their shares, spurring a second-half rebound in mergers and acquisitions, according to a senior dealmaker at Credit Suisse Group AG.

“Last year was the highest volume of corporate carveouts in Europe,” said Cathal Deasy, head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa M&A at Credit Suisse. “We expected that theme to accelerate in 2020 and even more so now following Covid.”

The value of global M&A is down 39% this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Deals have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, which gripped economies in March and brought an end to a record bull-run in global equities.

While indexes have been creeping up, corporate bosses remain alert to the threat of a second wave of the virus as countries gradually emerge from lockdowns. Those in the worst-hit industries are expected to begin strategic reviews of operations. British Airways owner IAG SA is working with advisers to study its future business plan and liquidity needs, Bloomberg News reported this week.

“Investors have generally welcomed portfolio repositioning,” so companies doing well during the coronavirus outbreak are thinking about their next moves, Deasy said. Companies under pressure are asking themselves how they can get traction in their share prices, he said.

In mid-March, private equity firm KKR & Co. struck a deal for the biggest carveout from a publicly traded U.K. company since 2018, when it agreed to buy Pennon Group Plc’s waste-management business Viridor Ltd. for 4.2 billion pounds ($5.2 billion). Other high-profile divestments could come from a sale of EBay Inc.’s classified-advertising business or disposals by consumer group Unilever.

Deasy also said an increase in private campaigns by activist investors could lead to non-core disposals by companies in the post-Covid world. While activists stepped back at the start of the pandemic to allow businesses to focus on weathering the downturn, Deasy said the bank was now seeing a rapid increase in the number of campaigns. Earlier in June, activist Cevian Capital AB revealed it had taken a stake in education firm Pearson Plc, while Elliott Management Corp. has Dutch insurer NN Group NV in its sights.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.