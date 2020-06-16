(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government will provided vaccines against coronavirus infections for free to any vulnerable Americans who want one and can't afford it, according to a senior administration official.

The Trump administration has been collaborating with the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate the development of immunizations against Covid-19 with a goal of having a shot available by January 2021, according to two officials who spoke on background during a media briefing Tuesday. While success can’t be guaranteed, they said that every step has been taken to maximize the probability that research will be completed and, if a vaccine is found, enough supplies will be available to start immunizing Americans.

Officials have also been in discussions with commercial health insurers about how any new immunizations would be covered, they said. Insurers plan to not require members to cover co-pay costs for coronavirus vaccines, the officials said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.