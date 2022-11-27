(Bloomberg) -- Covid’s spread across all of China and the increasingly strict controls in cities and provinces is undermining the economy’s recovery and prompting stronger action from the central bank to bolster growth.

China is in the middle of its largest and most widespread outbreak of the pandemic, with almost 450,000 new cases this month popping up in every province. Major cities like Guangzhou, Beijing and Zhengzhou have imposed new restrictions to contain infections, curbing residents’ mobility and business activity, and prompting demonstrations in major cities.

The effect of those restrictions is already visible in Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. The overall gauge was at 3 -- indicating a contraction from the already slowing pace in October -- and the lowest level since April and May, when the economy almost ground to a halt after Shanghai and other cities around it went into lockdown.

The central bank ramped up its stimulus for the economy late last week by reducing the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points. That would inject 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) of liquidity into the economy, enabling banks to extend more loans to businesses hit by Covid disruptions. More concerted steps have also been taken to bolster the property market recently.

As of Nov. 21, cities comprising about 20% of China’s gross domestic product were under some form of lockdown measure, according to estimates by Nomura Holdings Inc. About 412 million people were affected by these restrictions last week, up from 340 million the previous week.

Small businesses are already feeling the damage. Service industries contracted for a second straight month, falling to the worst level since May, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Domestically focused firms were worse off than export-orientated companies, and expectations fell too.

“Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing output continued to contract in November,” according to a report from Wei Li and Ding Shuang, economists at Standard Chartered who compiled the survey of more than 500 small and medium enterprises.

“The accommodation and catering sector fell the most in November” followed by declines in wholesale and retail, along with real-estate sales, they wrote.

Homes sales in the top four cities fell more than 30% in the first three weeks of the month, while the value of sales in the top 50 cities continued to decline. Car sales, which have been a bright spot for China’s economy due to government subsidies, are also struggling this month.

The restrictions on movement are limiting people from traveling around the country and also stopping people from moving around inside cities, with subway usage plummeting in cities such as Beijing, Chongqing and Guangzhou.

Only 12,000 trips were made on Chongqing’s subway last Thursday, well below the daily average this year of 2.7 million trips. Congestion in major Chinese cities also fell last week, as restaurants, businesses and some workplaces closed and people stayed home.

The spread of the virus is also affecting industrial production, with riots at an iPhone factory in Zhengzhou showing what can happen when companies try to maintain output through increasingly common outbreaks.

The rise in cases is also affecting coal output, as cases spread to some mines in Shaanxi province, according to industrial news outlet Coal Vision. There have also been lockdowns in Ordos in Inner Mongolia.

Steel output is also falling this month and stockpiles are rising, according to an industry association, with inventories up more than 50% from the start of the year. Daily production at major steelmakers is well below the recent peak in mid-September.

Sinter plants in Tangshan -- China’s major steel-making hub -- cut production by 30% for 10 days from Nov. 15, according to researcher Mysteel, while factories in Jiangsu province have also considered imposing reductions, it said.

In addition to the slowdown in the domestic economy, overseas demand has started to decline.

Exports and imports both unexpectedly fell last month, and the leading indicator of Korean trade indicates that may have continued this month. Korean imports from China in the first 20 days of the month fell 12.1% from a year ago, while Korean exports to China dropped almost 30%.

One bright spot has been the stock market. The benchmark index is up almost 8% so far this month, with much of that since the government announced an easing of some Covid restrictions and more support for some property developers and the housing market.

Early Indicators

Bloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.

Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on the 25th of the month).

Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen).

Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demand.

Copper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton).

South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change).

Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics-created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change).

Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered.

Passenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car Association.

