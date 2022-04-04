Cozy-Chic: Work From Home Meets Business Attire in the Return to the Office

(Bloomberg) -- Relaxed work-from-home clothing is melding with traditional business dress as people head back to the office this spring.

Workers are ditching yoga pants but have been reluctant to give up the comfort that they have become accustomed to while doing their jobs from home. At the same time, many are happy to be out of the house. That has translated to a rise in a cozy-chic fashion that can go from that first morning meeting to a night out on the town.

“It’s a return to the classics -- with a twist,” said Loretta Choy, chief merchandising officer at Stitch Fix, a personal shopping service. “People are seeking style, but not at the cost of comfort. After years of working from home during the pandemic, people are excited to get dressed up and go out, and that includes the office.”

Women’s trends include loose-fitting blazers, knit dresses, oversized blouses and wide-leg trousers. For men, the look is blazers, polo shirts, and golf pants made from flexible material, according to Choy. “It is a transition to minimalism that is relaxed in fit and soft in materials.”

“Workwear is back on the agenda, but not as we know it,” said Karis Munday, retail analyst for Edited, a market research firm.

In the U.S., she said people are buying fewer slim-fit suits, whereas oversized, regular and relaxed fits are rising in demand.

Sasha Skoda, senior director of women’s merchandising for The RealReal, a consignment marketplace for luxury brands, said she’s seeing shoppers have more fun with their wardrobes, choosing below-the-knee hemlines and low heels that allow for a seamless transition from day to night.

“We have a ‘9 to 9’ selection that features outfits that take people from work to drinks to dinner,” Skoda said.

In New York, The RealReal has seen a near tripling in sales of work dresses versus last year, particularly those making a bold statement with dramatic prints and punchy colors like fuscia and tangerine.

Men’s suits, dress shirts, polos, loafers and messenger bags are up significantly compared to this time last year, according to Mayank Hajela, head of men’s merchandising for The RealReal.

Fast fashion retailer Shein is also calling a trend toward “elevated comfort.” In a recent survey of U.S. customers, more than half responded that they’re seeking lightweight dresses and two-piece sets for work.

“Loungewear is the new pantsuit,” said company spokesperson Angela Tucciarone, explaining that professional on top, casual on bottom still reigns for hybrid workers who are splitting their time between office and home.

