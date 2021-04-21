Canada Pacific Railway reported adjusted earnings-per-share at $4.48 compared to the estimated $4.34 in its first quarter. Revenue was $1.96 billion compared to the estimated $1.99 billion.

The company's operating ratio deteriorated to 60.2 per cent compared to its pior 59.2 per cent figured. The new ratio included the acquisition costs for Kansas City Southern.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come