CALGARY -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is reporting flat profits despite record third-quarter revenues.

The Calgary-based company says net income hit $618 million last quarter, down 0.6 per cent from $622 million in the same period in 2018.

Revenues reached $1.98 billion, its highest ever for the quarter ended Sept. 30 and a four per cent bump from the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share jumped to $4.61, a year-over-year rise of 12 per cent from $4.12.

Analysts had expected adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.52, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Chief executive Keith Creel says the railroad operator now expects lower volume growth for the year but remains confident in its financial forecast of double-digit growth for adjusted diluted earnings per share.