    CP Rail workers ratify new 4-year labour agreement

    CP Rail

    A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    CALGARY -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP.TO) says Unifor members have ratified a four-year labour agreement covering about 1,200 employees responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

    The two sides reached a tentative agreement for Unifor Local 101R in early December. The previous contract is set to expire Dec. 31.

    Details of the agreement haven't been disclosed but Unifor national president Jerry Dias said on Dec. 2 that the union had been able to push for significant gains.