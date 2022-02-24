(Bloomberg) -- CPI Property Group SA acquired a majority stake in Immofinanz AG, boosting its position as a dominant real-estate player in the European Union’s east.

Investors tendered 7.13 million shares in the mandatory takeover offer launched by billionaire Radovan Vitek’s company, taking its stake to 53.3%, according to results published Thursday.

The deal values Immofinanz at 3.18 billion euros ($3.6 billion) and will boost the volume of real-estate assets controlled by CPI Property to almost 17 billion euros.

The transaction will also give CPI Property control of the 26.5% stake Immofinanz holds in Viennese rival S Immo AG, which may become the company’s next acquisition target.

