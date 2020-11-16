Canada Pension Plan Investment Board returned 5 per cent in the quarter ending Sept. 30 on the strong rebound in equity markets, which lifted the value of public and private holdings in the country’s largest pension fund.

The fund’s growth to $456.7 billion (US$349 billion) in its fiscal second quarter was attributed to gains in a broad range of asset classes, CPPIB said in a statement on Monday. A stock market pullback in September, driven by concerns over renewed lockdown measures and the lack of a new stimulus package in the U.S., tempered some of these gains.

“CPP Investments’ diversified fund performed well this quarter, generating strong returns,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin said in the statement. “However, we continue to be cautious about the months ahead given the highly uncertain economic fallout of COVID-19 and its effect on markets.”

Key Insights