TORONTO - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its net assets grew four per cent over the past three months, yielding a record 10-year annualized net return of nearly 12 per cent.

CPP Investments says its net assets for the quarter ended Sept. 30 totalled $541.5 billion, up from $519.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The quarter-over-quarter increase came as the fund, which includes the base CPP account and additional CPP accounts, earned a return of 3.8 per cent, net of all costs, in its second quarter.

The $21.9-billion increase in net assets comprised $19.8 billion in net income after costs and $2.1 billion in net Canada Pension Plan contributions.

Chief executive John Graham says the quarterly results were driven by a boost in the value of all private equity programs, contributions from real assets and credit investments and gains from foreign exchange as the fund enjoyed a rebound in the U.S. dollar against the loonie.

He says the annualized net return of 11.6 per cent reflects the benefits of diversification and “investment selection.''