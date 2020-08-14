Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the country’s largest pension fund, returned 5.6 per cent in the quarter ended June 30 as stock markets rebounded from a pandemic-induced selloff in March.

The fund’s growth to $434 billion (US$328 billion) was attributed to gains in a broad range of asset classes, CPPIB said in a statement on Friday, though a stronger Canadian dollar offset some gains. CPPIB holds US$241 billion in public and private equities and 97 per cent are in the U.S. and overseas markets.

“While global financial markets experienced a strong rebound from March, significant uncertainty in health, social and economic conditions persists,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin said in the statement. “Amid this environment, CPP Investments delivered solid performance, while our investment teams were active in creating long-term value across our diversified programs.”

Key Insights