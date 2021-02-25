(Bloomberg) -- CQS is shutting one of its best-performing strategies because the fund’s chief investment officer is leaving, mounting further pressure on Michael Hintze’s hedge fund firm.

Prakash Narayanan, who ran CQS Global Relative Value, is departing the firm after more than three years, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. He was one of the senior partners that Hintze recently included in a succession plan.

The fund is being liquidated and money will be returned to investors on March 1, one of the people said. Narayanan didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Narayanan’s strategy was a rare bright spot for CQS last year when the firm’s hedge funds tumbled. While Hintze’s flagship money pool slumped by a record 35% as his structured credit bets imploded, the Global Relative Value fund surged 30%, according to an investor document.

CQS is grappling with a shrinking hedge fund business after poor returns and as it shuts non-core strategies to return to its credit investing roots. The firm managed $21 billion at the end of January, but a vast majority of the assets was in a growing long-only, lower-fee business.

In response, Hintze has moved to cut costs and reduce staff, rolled back an ambitious expansion and stepped up succession planning. Two equity trading teams have also left the firm to manage money outside.

Narayanan, the former partner and head of European operations at Saba Capital Management, joined CQS as a senior money manager in 2017 and worked closely with Hintze’s Directional Opportunities Fund team.

CQS started Global Relative Value in January last year with money from one of its consultant partners, to trade credit products and their derivatives such as credit default swaps. The fund manages $525 million, according to the investor document.

Hintze last year included Narayanan in a group of senior partners, along with Michael Peat, Soraya Chabarek, Craig Scordellis and Jason Walker, to share higher equity stakes and develop a firmwide strategy.

