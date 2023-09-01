The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reported that 120 employees have been let go due to fraudulently claiming the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) while employed with the federal agency.

The CRA launched an internal review in June to identify employees that “inappropriately claimed” CERB, and provided an update on the process on Friday.

“Out of the approximately 600 cases we can report that 120 individuals are no longer with the CRA as a result of this internal review. The investigations and disciplinary processes continue,” the agency said in a written statement.

“Any CRA employee who inappropriately claimed the CERB will be required to repay the amounts if they haven’t already done so.”

The agency said its review spanned “the past few months” and was conducted on a case-by-case basis.

The federal government launched the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in 2020 to support Canadian workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.