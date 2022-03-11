(Bloomberg) -- Investors are abandoning credit in their attempt to navigate wild market swings triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of multiple rate hikes.

High-grade and junk bond funds have suffered nine straight weeks of sizable outflows, totaling $12.8 billion and $2.8 billion respectively, according to a Bank of America Corp. note citing EPFR Global data. In the U.S., investors pulled $5.4 billion from corporate high-grade funds in the biggest weekly exodus since April 2020, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper for the period ended March 9.

Investors are heading for the exit as corporate bonds hand them the worst losses in years amid spells of widespread volatility following Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Soaring inflation led by oil price gains is also spooking markets, with central banks grappling to contain prices at their highest in years.

Credit is “cracking,” Bank of America strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients.

It’s been a tough year, with even the safest dollar corporate bonds losing more than 8%, while equivalent euro-denominated debt has lost more than 4.7%, according to Bloomberg index data. Investors are instead turning to traditional havens such as gold, which tend to rally during times of stress.

European corporate credit is also facing another blow as the European Central Bank -- the biggest buyer -- prepares for a faster-than-expected exit from the market. The bank said Thursday it could wind down bond purchases by the third quarter, removing a key pillar of support for the region’s firms.

Measures of corporate credit risk have moved wildly in recent days. A gauge tracking default swaps on high-grade euro company debt climbed to the highest in nearly two years this week, while the Markit iTraxx Crossover index of default swaps on junk-rated companies spiked beyond 400 basis points for the first time since 2020 this week.

EMEA

Europe’s primary market is having a quiet end to the week, with no deals since Wednesday. Nonetheless, the weekly sales tally of 23.4 billion euros ($25.7 billion) topped expectations of two-thirds of respondents to a weekly Bloomberg News survey, following a flurry of midweek deals.

Russian companies Yandex NV, Ozon Holdings Plc and VK Co Ltd, facing potential showdowns with creditors over $2.4 billion in foreign currency bonds issued by their international units, are struggling to sign on advisers who can help them navigate complex debt restructurings

That comes as the IMF joined a growing chorus warning of a risk that Russia will default on debt obligations following its invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine has raised at least $3.3 billion -- or about 2% of its 2021 gross domestic product -- to fund its budget, help the nation’s payments and support its military efforts since Russia’s invasion

Asia

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds are wrapping up what’s set to be a fifth-straight weekly decline as risk assets globally were hit by the war in Ukraine and as concerns keep swirling about mainland developers’ debt-repayment capabilities.

Logan Group Co.’s credit rating has been cut deeper into junk by S&P Global Ratings, as the credit risk assessor said the Chinese developer faces “huge” repayment pressure and a restructuring of its onshore debt is likely

Some dollar bonds of higher-rated Chinese developers were poised for their biggest-ever weekly drops, amid declines for many risk assets around the world, as ongoing worries about the property sector spread to stronger builders.

Americas

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s economists warned the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year may be as much as 35% as they cut their forecasts for growth due to the hit from soaring oil prices and other fallout from the war in Ukraine.

In the region’s primary market, Goldman and Citigroup Inc. brought self-led deals on Thursday, leading a docket of five borrowers navigating a softer backdrop after some unexpectedly hawkish monetary policy from the European Central Bank. Weekly high-grade sales volume has reached more than $67 billion, the eighth largest volume week on record

