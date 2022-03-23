(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy is running hot and yet businesses describe the extended supply delays and spiraling costs of the current working environment as among the toughest they’ve encountered.

That’s potential trouble for the government as it prepares to hand down a budget next week that’s meant to be a springboard to a come-from-behind victory in forthcoming elections. It also complicates the Reserve Bank’s plan to push down unemployment further in order to spur faster wages growth.

Firms are shelving plans to expand capacity, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the associated surge in gasoline prices have amplified existing problems. That threatens to scupper a long-awaited investment boom and further delay a pickup in wages.

Industry players say product deliveries to Australia are no longer being prioritized by shipping companies in the face of worldwide shortages. Instead, they’re focusing on deliveries to the more lucrative Northern Hemisphere.

So while supply-chain disruptions had been expected to ease, recent floods across the eastern states, China’s Covid lockdowns and the war in Ukraine have exacerbated snarls in Australia in recent weeks.

During the latest round of corporate earnings calls in February, supply chain and labor constraints featured prominently in discussions. Engineering and infrastructure management services provider Downer EDI Ltd. and footwear and apparel firm Accent Group Ltd. were among those that decided against providing guidance citing uncertainties.

Financial and tech firms lamented the difficulties in filling white-collar jobs while many businesses including conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd, homewares retailer Adairs Ltd and plus-size retailer City Chic Collective said they were opting to invest in building excess inventory to try to get ahead of disruptions.

While Australian officials have trumpeted a lengthy pipeline of construction, escalating costs and labor shortages are also casting doubt on its fulfillment as firms are unable to operate at the price agreed when contracts were signed.

“It’s a very challenging investment environment right now,” said Carlos Cachos, chief economist at Jarden Securities Ltd. He said constraints were “felt hugely” in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. “We have seen some high-profile insolvencies in construction businesses and more are to come.”

Jarden has analyzed 37 economic indicators including PMIs and business surveys from the past 30 years to create a new supply-chain index for Australia. The data suggests that supply and inflationary pressures are near record levels, as the chart below illustrates.

Firms are still keen to expand capacity to tap pent-up consumer demand in the booming economy, but their plans are being hampered, Cachos said.

That will disappoint RBA Governor Philip Lowe, who is betting on increased investment to drive faster wages growth before he raises interest rates from a record low 0.1%.

“It’s very difficult to plan ahead in the current situation,” said Mimmo Lubrano, whose Sandhurst Fine Foods supplies sundried tomatoes, slow cured olives and chargrilled eggplants to top restaurants and supermarkets in Australia.

“Costs have gone up, there are lengthy lead times on shipping and it’s increasingly tough to fill jobs. You don’t want to consider capex.”

Lubrano has shelved plans to boost capacity for now.

Based on most measures, a rate hike Down Under should be coming in the near-term. The labor market is tightening, core inflation threatens to burst through the top of the RBA’s 2-3% target, property is hovering near all-time highs and key commodity export prices are soaring.

But so far this has failed to translate into stronger aggregate wages growth.

That’s a political problem for Morrison ahead of an election due by the end of May. He is likely to try to address some of the pain for households -- caught between faster inflation and still tepid pay gains -- in Tuesday’s budget.

“Wages were stagnant for almost nine years under this government and now they’re going backwards,” said Sally McManus, secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions. She says Australian workers are experiencing the biggest real pay cut in 20 years.

Weakness in wages is one reason Lowe is willing to let the economy run hot. He wants to see widespread salary increases to be sure inflation is sustainably back inside target, not just driven by transitory factors. Money markets reckon this isn’t far off, betting the RBA’s policy tightening cycle will begin in June, while most economists see it in August.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.