(Bloomberg) -- Will China act to slow the sudden downward spiral in government debt? That’s the key question for investors as last week’s massive cash injections come due.

Maturing Tuesday are 250 billion yuan ($35 billion) worth of seven-day repurchase agreements, and another 290 billion yuan in the following three days. Monday’s effective net withdrawal spooked a bond market already under pressure from returning risk appetite, with China’s 10-year yields surging the most since April.

At stake is whether the People’s Bank of China skips open-market operations again, rolls over some of the maturing funds or offsets the drainage entirely. Selling momentum on government bonds is now the strongest since late 2017, a technical indicator showed on Monday.

“The PBOC will likely inject cash to sooth nerves and iron out volatility by conducting more reverse repos or TMLF this week,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong.

A spike in 12-month interest-rate swaps shows traders are pricing in tighter liquidity in the financial system. That’s even as analysts expect the central bank to inject one-year cash via a targeted tool this week. Zhaopeng Xing, a markets economist at ANZ Bank China Co., predicts more than 300 billion yuan in targeted medium-term loans will be offered Wednesday.

The yield on China’s benchmark government bonds has jumped about 30 basis points since a low in September, as optimism increases that the country will soon sign a partial trade deal with the U.S. Accelerating inflation also adds pressure to the bond market, as it means Beijing won’t want to inject too much liquidity and risk inflating prices further.

--With assistance from Claire Che.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tian Chen in Hong Kong at tchen259@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Sofia Horta e Costa, Kevin Kingsbury

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.