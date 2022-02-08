(Bloomberg) -- Crain Communications Inc. is investing in Front Office Sports, giving the startup funds to expand its daily newsletter aimed at sports-business professionals.

Crain is buying a 20% stake in Front Office Sports, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. The deal values the company at $25 million, the parties said Tuesday. Front Office Sports’ other investor is the private equity firm SC Holdings.

Co-founders Russell Wilde and Adam White began working together on Front Office Sports in their dorm room at the University of Miami. After graduating, they got funding in 2019 and hired their first full-time employee, said White, who is now 27 and chief executive officer.

Front Office Sports now has about 35 employees, including writers and social-media editors. Its recent newsletters covered topics such as Tom Brady’s business ventures and reports that Amazon.com Inc. and Nike Inc. were considering buying the home fitness company Peloton. It competes for sports-business readers with established players like the Newhouse family’s Sports Business Journal and newer publications such as Penske Media Corp.’s Sportico.

Front Office Sports’ core business is a free, twice-daily newsletter that has about 800,000 subscribers. The company started a paid subscription business at the end of 2021, charging $50 a month for access to exclusive content, research and events.

Front Office Sports expects to profitably generate revenue in the “mid-to-low eight figures” this year, mostly from advertising, White said. The company will use the funding to expand its newsletter audience and paid subscriptions, he said.

Founded more than a century ago, closely held Crain owns 21 publications aimed at business readers, including Ad Age and Automotive News. In a statement, Crain CEO KC Crain said his company wants to expand its digital media business and bought the stake in Front Office Sports because “there’s a lot we can learn from each other.”

