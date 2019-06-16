Crane Is Ready to Take $45-Share Offer to Circor Holders

(Bloomberg) -- Crane Co. is preparing to ramp up pressure on rival Circor International Inc. by taking its $45-a-share takeover offer directly to the industrial product manufacturer’s shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move, which would crystallize Crane’s unrequited overtures into a formal hostile takeover proposal, is aimed at forcing Circor’s management to the negotiating table to avoid facing the prospect of a shareholder referendum on the deal.

The offer represents about a 50% premium above Circor’s share price on May 20, the day before Bloomberg first reported Crane’s interest in acquiring it. The stock closed at $44.79 on Friday, valuing Burlington, Massachusetts-based Circor at $891 million.

The decision to launch a tender offer was described by people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Crane’s largest customers by revenue include Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, while Circor’s include Lockheed Martin Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp.

The push comes almost two weeks after Max H. Mitchell, Crane’s chief executive officer, criticized Circor’s board for refusing to engage in merger talks despite a series of offers to do so. In a letter dated June 4, Mitchell said Circor’s board had “provided no significant rationale for its rejection,” calling it a “disservice to Circor shareholders.”

In the same letter, Mitchell said Crane was willing to improve the terms of its $45-a-share offer should Circor decide to engage.

Mario Gabelli, chairman of Gamco Investors Inc., which owns 15.2 of Circor’s stock and is the largest investor, has also criticized the board’s failure to engage with Stamford, Connecticut-based Crane.

In an interview last month, Gabelli said “there is no way you could talk about this as proper governance.”

