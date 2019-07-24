(Bloomberg) -- Just as record-high Mexican avocado prices were starting to squeeze American consumers, the prospect of more fruit flowing into the bustling wholesale market of Mexico City is providing some relief.

An index of Hass avocado prices in Mexico had doubled this year after a smaller California crop increased demand at a time of seasonally low Mexican supplies. On Wednesday, it slumped 13%.

The steepest decline in four years is explained by easing supply thanks to the flor loca, or ‘crazy flower,’ bloom on Mexican avocado trees, said Salvador Ortiz, founder of the InfoHass website and radio show.

Improved supply in California in recent weeks is also taking the pressure off Mexico to provide the main ingredient for guacamole served in U.S. restaurant chains, said David Magana, a senior analyst at Rabobank.

