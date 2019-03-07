(Bloomberg) -- SETL, a London-based blockchain startup that named a former Bank of France governor to its board and counts Credit Agricole SA among its investors, has appointed administrators in a step to protect itself from creditors.

A corporate insolvency notice for the company was filed in the London Gazette on Thursday, less than two months after it announced the appointment of former French central bank chief Christian Noyer to the board.

SETL was founded in 2015 to apply blockchain technology, the ledger tool that was first created to facilitate Bitcoin transactions, to the financial-services industry. The firm has attracted a roster of big name financiers as executives or directors, including former stock-exchange executive Peter Randall and ex-Barclays Plc Chairman David Walker.

Cryptocurrency news site Coindesk earlier reported SETL had filed the notice. An official for SETL wasn’t immediately available to comment.

