(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA’s third quarter profit beat forecasts as it reported lower than expected provisions for bad loans while a rise in bond sales helped improve performance in its investment bank.

The French lender posted underlying net income of 1.1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) for the third quarter, down 9.1% on a year ago but well ahead of estimates from analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Like most of its European peers, Credit Agricole slowed the pace of expected loan losses in the third quarter, after taking heavy provisions in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank’s 577 million-euro provision on Wednesday was primarily to cover sectors vulnerable to renewed lockdowns in Europe including aviation, hotels and restaurants.

The bank will review its economic model in the last three months of the year, after sticking to its existing scenario this quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jerome Grivet told reporters. “However, we cannot infer that this will lead to an explosion in the cost of risk,” he said, as the bank has been prudent in its provisioning so far.

Revenue from capital markets, the biggest driver of Credit Agricole’s investment bank, surged 24.8% to beat analysts’ highest estimates. The firm credited a jump in clients issuing bonds, which helped to counteract slowing activity in interest rates, foreign exchange and structured financing. Overall, the investment bank slightly missed revenue forecasts while net income fell more than a quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac has been betting on corporate banking and asset management to offset weak consumer margins. Wednesday’s underlying earnings figures excluded the effects of accounting changes for units that Credit Agricole intends to sell, including its Dutch consumer finance business.

Italian Ambitions

Credit Agricole could be one of the first European players to launch a cross border deal as the pandemic pushes the sector to consolidate, breaking with its previous strategy of growing through partnerships. The lender is studying strategic options with Italian peer Banco BPM SpA, which could include a merger with its Italian activities, Bloomberg has reported.

“We have been very ambitious on Italy for about 30 years,” Brassac told reporters. “Our absolute priority is to have organic growth capacities.”

He declined to comment on Banco BPM, but said “we have always affirmed that we are open to opportunities.”

Credit Agricole’s asset manager, Amundi SA, saw its assets reach a record 1.7 trillion euros in the third quarter, driven by inflows of 34.7 billion euros, positive market effects, and the integration of Sabadell Asset Management. The business, having grown through acquisitions, is now focused on its development in Asia, where it aims to manage 500 billion euros by 2025.

Other third quarter earnings highlights:

Revenue of 5.1 billion euros; analyst estimate was 4.95 billion euros

Net income of 1.1 billion euros; estimate was 77O.6 million euros

Corporate and investment banking revenue of 1.3 billion euros; estimate was 1.4 billion euros

CET1 capital ratio of 12.6%; estimate was 11.8%

Capital boosted by dividend suspension; provision of 0.16 cents per share in 3Q

