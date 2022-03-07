(Bloomberg) --

Credit Agricole SA joined other European lenders in detailing its loans and other commitments to Russia and Ukraine, saying that it has a total exposure of about 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion).

The bank said its total exposure to the two countries represents about 0.6% of the bank’s total commercial lending portfolio, including about 4.9 billion euros of total Russia exposure, according to a statement from the bank on Monday. Commercial lending commitments for Ukraine are equal to about 1.5 billion euros.

Dutch lender ING Groep NV said late last week that its Russia-related exposure amounts to a total of 6.7 billion euros, with the metals and mining industry accounting for more than a third of that amount. Ukraine accounts for 500 million euros of ING’s exposure, with the bank’s food and agricultural industry representing 62%.

Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Italy’s UniCredit SpA and Societe Generale SA are among the European banks most exposed to Russia.

