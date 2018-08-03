(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA’s investment bank and retail business are both benefiting from the thirst for credit.

Financing revenue jumped 17 percent in the second quarter after the bank provided advice and arranged debt financing on large deals including Altran Technologies SA’s takeover of Aricent Inc, helping the investment bank beat estimates. The bank’s French LCL retail business also did better than expected after seeing loan growth jump as the economy strengthens.

Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac is gearing the bank toward higher profitability and revenue growth while seeking to bringing down costs after cleaning up the balance sheet. The lender is also on the acquisition trail: its Amundi fund management arm acquired Pioneer Investments last year to expand in markets including Germany and the U.S., while the bank is increasing its Italian customer base by 20 percent by buying three local banks.

Credit Agricole was an underwriter on Altran Technologies SA’s 750 million-euro ($869 million) capital increase earlier this year as part of the company’s purchase of Aricent and also worked on some of the pre-financing for the deal.

Last year, the French lender had more than half a billion euros of profit from Italy, its second-biggest market. It’s now selling Italian non-performing loans bought from other institutions a decade or more ago, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this year. The bank had a 8 million-euro provision reversal in the second quarter related to its Italian bank acquisitions and has brought down the cost-to-income ratio of the three banks that it acquired.

Investment Banking

Investment banking head Jean-Yves Hocher is stepping down at the end of the year to be replaced by Jacques Ripoll, who spent a larger part of his career at SocGen before heading up Banco Santander SA’s global banking and markets division for more than three years. He is set to join Credit Agricole next month and take up his new role when Hocher retires at the end of the year.

Net income at the bank and revenue both beat analyst estimates in the second quarter. Shares of Credit Agricole’s Amundi business soared on Thursday after the asset manager rebounded from outflows a year earlier to post about 2.6 billion euros of net inflows in the second quarter.

